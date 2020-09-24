EPPJ JVs second at Riverside Volleyball Tournament

The Elgin Public-Pope John JV volleyball team competed Saturday at the Riverside JV Tournament.

The Wolfpack won Pool B and played Pool A champion Overton in the championship match. The Wolfpack came up short, falling to Overton. For the day, they won two of the three matches.

Against Heartland Lutheran, EPPJ won 25-10 and 25-8.

Brenna Martinsen led hitters with 4 kills, Ellie Ruterbories had 3, Emma Mlnarik added 2 while Jamie Dozler and Emma Lea Ruterbories each had 1. Baylee Busteed had 7 ace serves, Ellie Ruterbories added 3 while Martinsen had 2 and Emma Lea Ruterbories added 1. Busteed led the team with 9 set assists.

Mlnarik was tops in digs with 5 while Martinsen had 3 digs and led in serve receive with 3.

EPPJ defeated Platteview 25-13, 19-25 and 26-24. Martinsen had 28 digs in the match, Busteed had 13 and Mlnarik posted 11. Martinsen led in serve receive with 13, Mlnarik had 10.

The Wolfpack had 24 kills in the match, led by Martinsen with 7, Ellie Ruterbories had 5, Mlnarik 3, Dozler, Keyera Eisenhauer and Abby Hemenway each had 2, Emma Lea Ruterbories, Brooklyn Meis and Abriel VonBonn each had 1. Busteed recorded 20 set assists. The team had 7 ace serves, led by Busteed with 3, Eisenhauer 2 and Dozler and Martinsen 1 each.

In the championship match, Overton won 25-16 and 25-10.

EPPJ had just five kills in the match, Hemenway and Martinsen each had 2 while Dozler had 1. Busteed led in set assists with 2. Eisenhauer and Busteed each had 1 ace serve.

Mlnarik and Eisenhauer tied for the team high in digs with 7 apiece. Martinsen led in serve receive with 9, Dozler had 8.