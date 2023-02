ELGIN — Cold shooting cost Central Valley last week as the Wolfpack girls claimed a 69 to 30 victory.

Playing their final regular season home game, the Wolfpack made it one to remember for seniors Skyler Meis, Maddie Kolm and Taylynne Charf. The three starters combined for 22 points to improve their winning streak to six games.

Keyera Eisenhauer had five points in the first quarter as six different EPPJ players scored to take a 15 to 7 lead. Turn to this week’s paper to get the full story.