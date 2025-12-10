EPPJ duo bring home O’Neill medals

O’NEILL — Saturday marked the beginning of the season for the Wolfpack girls wrestling team.

State Medalist Libby Evans and newcomer Anna Dworak were the Wolfpack wrestlers who competed at the O’Neill Invite.

Dropping down from 190 to 170, Evans finished second Saturday. After posting three pins, Evans didn’t have an answer for Isabelle Kuehler who pinned her in 59 seconds.

Dworak, seeing her first varsity action, more than held her own.

Competing in the 105-pound weight class, she dropped her first match, then came back to win three matches. She had two pins and a major decision in her three victories.

Next up for the Wolfpack will be a Saturday tournament at Wood River.

Individual results were:

105 pounds — Anna Dworak, EPPJ, lost 3 to 0 (pin 1:54) to Aceley Hoff, BC; Dworak defeated Kassidy Fernau, NP, 3 to 0 (pin 0:50); Dworak defeated Ghisele Consuelo, NP, 22 to 4 (TF 4:22); Dworak defeated Yutissa Figueroa-Lopez, RA, 3 to 2 (pin 2:24)

170 pounds — Libby Evans, EPPJ, defeated Eden Settje, NP 3 to 0 (pin 1:41); Evans defeated Ashlee Cavender, RA, 3 to 0 (pin 1:41); Evans defeated Briley Koehler, BC, 13 to 0 (pin 3:33); Evans lost 3 to 0 (pin 0:59) to Isabelle Kuehler, PI.