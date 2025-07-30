EPPJ dropped to Class D1 for volleyball

Having competed in Class C2 last year in girls volleyball, Elgin Public-Pope John have now been designated as a Class D1 school for the 2025/2026 volleyball season.

The Nebraska School Activities Assocation announced the classifications for all its schools for Fall Sports.

The largest school in Class D1 (in terms of girls enrollment) will be Tri County Northeast. Other D1 schools ranked in terms of girls enrollment are: Niobrara/Verdigre, South Loup (Callaway/Arnold), Pleasanton, Sutton, Cross County, Neligh-Oakdale, Boyd County, Maywood-Hayes Center, EPPJ, Blue Hill, Kenesaw, Overton, Lyons-Decatur Northeast, Osceola, Bayard, EMF, Southern Valley, Ansley-Litchfield, Hartington-Newcastle, Plainview, Creighton, Morrill, Newman Grove/St. Edward, Riverside, Deshler, Arapahoe, Bloomfield, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer, Southwest, Axtell, Tri-County, Howells-Dodge, North Central, Ainsworth, Hi-Line, Lourdes Central Catholic, East Butler, Sandhills Valley, Pawnee City, Central Valley, Shelton, Wauneta-Palisade, Amherst, Fullerton, Burwell, Weeping Water, Grand Island Lutheran, Sutherland, Bancroft-Rosalie, Brady, Medicine Valley, McCool Junction and Wausa.

The Wolfpack have had success in Class D1. In Coach Jordynn Luettel’s first season at EPPJ she led the team to a third place finish at the state tournament in Lincoln.

EPPJ competed in Class C2 last year, reaching the district final before losing to Yutan three sets to one.

Cross Country

EPPJ will again be in Class D for cross country. There are 125 schools listed in Class D by the NSAA.