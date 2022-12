ELGIN — Elgin Public-Pope John sent out a message to future foes with a 62 to 31 victory over the Creighton girls basketball team.

The message is a simple one – if you’re coming to face the Wolfpack, you better be ready to play.

Wolfpack Coach Randy Eisenhauer’s tried-and-true formula of fast-paced offense and pressure defense allowed EPPJ to double the score of the Bulldogs Monday night (Dec. 19). For the complete story turn to this week’s Elgin Review.