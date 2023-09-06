EPPJ crush Longhorns in four sets

ELGIN — The Wolfpack volleyball team got their first ‘test’ of the season Tuesday night against Burwell. The result? A winning effort, defeating the Longhorns in four sets: 25-19, 26-24, 20-25 and 25-19.

Senior Ashlynne Charf pounded 23 kills and teammates Sara Bode and Chloe Henn combined for 20 more to overpower Burwell on this night.

That’s not to say EPPJ wasn’t challenged – they were.

Burwell put up a good fight as the Wolfpack were forced to win every point.

