EPPJ crush CWC 42 to 12

BARTLETT — Wolfpack size and strength proved to be too much for Chambers/Wheeler Central to over come Friday night.

EPPJ rushed for over 200 yards Friday night. That, plus a defense which kept the Renegades out of the endzone in the second half, lifted the Wolfpack to a 42 to 12 victory. Wolfpack junior Gavin Kallhoff scored three touchdowns and senior tailback Grady Drueke rushed for over 150 yards on 30 carries as EPPJ wore down the Renegades. Among the standout performances on the field were:

• Kallhoff scoring on touchdown runs of four, three and seven yards.

• Karson Kallhoff throwing just four passes, connecting on two to Landyn Veik. Veik’s first reception resulted in a 23-yard touchdown in the second quarter to give EPPJ the lead which they would never relinquish.

• The Wolfpack defense stepped up in the absence of Jarek Erickson who did not return to the game after an injury in the first half. The defense shutout the Renegades for the final 31 minutes of the game. Joseph McNally came off the bench to turn in a sterling performance on defense, breaking up three passes. Teammate Evin Pelster tied for the team high in tackles, with Veik, with seven tackles.

• Sophomore Max Henn made one of the biggest plays on defense, forcing a fumble which Trey Rittscher recovered to thwart a Renegades’ drive in the second half. The defense surrendered just one touchdown in the game (CWC’s other touchdown came on a kickoff return).

“They (CWC) have a reputation for being physical and we challenged our kids to come out and run the ball. It’s up to you how this game goes,” Co-Coach Nick Heithoff said.

The offensive line, led by senior Trey Rittscher, Justice Blecher and Jayvin Erickson opened up holes which EPPJ running backs ran through to win the game.

“I told the line it’s up to you guys to win this game,” Co-Coach Matt Euse said. “All the skill players ran well and Karson hit some nice passes, but I think the offensive line won this game for us.”

