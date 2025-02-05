EPPJ cruises past CWC in tourney opener

ELGIN — The Wolfpack girls basketball team found what they’ve been missing lately – their shooting touch.

Scoring inside and outside, early and often, Elgin Public-Pope John waxed Chambers/Wheeler Central 65 to 34 in the opening round of the NVC Girls Basketball Tournament.

“We’ve been struggling to shoot the last couple games,” Coach Randy Eisenhauer said. “We kind of had to get that confidence back in the girls. It worked tonight. Coming out and shooting like that was nice.”

Four starters scored in double figures Saturday afternoon as the Wolfpack easily defeated their foe to advance to a semi-final matchup against North Central on Tuesday night (too late for press time).

