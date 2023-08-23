EPPJ cross country team ready for opener

ELGIN — Coach Tiffany Moser, beginning her second season as coach of the team, said last week the Wolfpack will compete as a team in girls cross country this season. Three runners constitutes a team, she said, meaning EPPJ will be at full strength when they compete in the team competition on Friday afternoon, Sept. 1 at Albion.

Leading the way for the Wolfpack girls team will be two returning letterwinners from last year’s inaugural season. Junior Jovie Vaisvilas and sophomore Emma Kinney gained valuable experience last year competing in the sport. Joining them this year will be Samantha Stuhr.

On the boys side, there’s just one athlete competing. Junior Isaac Hemenway will be the lone runner. He’s been a football player for the Wolfpack til this season where, he looks to use his speed and stamina to make a mark against more seasoned runners.

Coach Moser said her athletes are now working on conditioning as they hope to get in 10 practices prior to the opener at Albion. Conditioning is important for runners as races are close to three miles long on terrain which includes going uphill and downhill at times.

“Our runners who competed last year have an advantage as they know the courses,” Coach Moser said.

She said she’s hopeful her team can run steady during the meets and not sprint at the finish line.

“I want them to use all their energy throughout the race (not just at the end),” Moser said.

Look for the Wolfpack runners to shine this season!