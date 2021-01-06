EPPJ boys edge Tekamah-Herman

MADISON — Playing the Monday after Christmas, Wolfpack sophomore Jack Wemhoff made it one to remember as his basket before the final buzzer gave EPPJ a 60 to 58 victory over Tekamah-Herman.

Wemhoff’s play capped a wild final minute of the game.

With the score tied at 58-all with just seconds left on the clock, twice the Tigers had a chance to take the lead.

Each time they missed the free throw. On the second missed free throw, EPPJ grabbed the rebound and got the ball to Wemhoff who then drove the length of the floor then put up a scoop shot as he got to the basket which was good. The Tigers then impounded the ball but never got off a shot as time expired.

The Wolfpack controlled much of the second half. With Austin Good connecting from behind the arc and post players Colton Wright and Blake Henn combining for 22 points in the game, EPPJ maintained the lead til late in the fourth quarter when Tekamah-Herman made a run to tie the score.

Good led the Wolfpack with 15 points and a team-high three steals.

Freshman Nick Anderson pulled down eight rebounds to lead in that category.

By virtue of the victory, EPPJ improved their record to 4-5.

EPPJ 60, Tekamah-

Herman 58

Wolfpack — Blake Henn 4-5 2-4 10, Jack Wemhoff 3-7 2-5 8, Paiton Hoefer 2-9 2-2 7, Austin Good 6-10 1-2 15, Camryn Pelster 0-3 0-0 0, Nick Anderson 4-7 0-1 8, Colton Wright 6-7 0-0 12. Team totals: 25-48 7-14 60. Three-point shots — Wolfpack 3-16 (Austin Good 2, Paiton Hoefer 1).

Team statistics: Rebounds — 30 (Nick Anderson 8), Tigers 34. Assists — Wolfpack 15 (Jack Wemhoff 8), Tigers 10. Steals — Wolfpack 8 (Austin Good 3), Tigers 13. Turnovers — Wolflpack 14.