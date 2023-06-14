Elgin’s Summer Ball Teams By Lynell Morgan - June 14, 2023 The ball fields here in Elgin and across Antelope County are abuzz this time of year. Youth baseball and softball teams proudly bear their town's name on their uniforms when they compete. Such was the case last week when the Elgin T-ball boys baseball team took to the field. Shown here at home plate were (front) Cole Niewohner and (back) Jaxon Haddix. The Elgin 8&U girls softball team consists of (front row, l-r): Cora Beckman, Taryn Schindler, Ellie Vanis, Addison Childers and Emery Borer. Back row: Brecken Childers, Kinley Selting, Brooke Borer, Elise Hoefer, Aubrey Starman and Ruth Thomas. Coaches are Kelsey Selting and Shanda Schindler. Playing on the Elgin 10&U girls softball team are (front row, l-r): Symphony Hernandez, Molly Mlnarik, Harper Childers, Aurora Burke, Victoria Evans and Hannah Hemenway. Back row: Kinley Selting, Brooke Borer, Harper Evans, Tenley Schindler and Kate Barlow. Coaches are Jill McNally, Dennis Murray and Jeslynn Beckman. The Elgin T-ball boys baseball team includes (front row, l-r): Brycen Pelster, Lorenzo Lopez, Boyd Spieker and Jaxon Haddix. Back row: Briggs Heying, Cole Niewohner, Chase Young, Henry Lodge and Carson Funk. Not pictured is Thomas Stuhr. Coaches are Jess Niewohner, Lacy Bottorf and Ryan Lodge.