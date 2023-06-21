Elgin ‘roots’ run deep for Dave and Gwen Beckman family

Editor’s Note: This continues a series of monthly articles celebrating pride in our town and its surroundings shown through the experience of residents and organizations.

By Jane Schuchardt

Special to The Elgin Review

If either Dave or Gwen Beckman needed a middle name, it could definitely be ELGIN.

Dave summed up the Elgin experience in four simple words – “Our roots are here.”

And the roots are deep, deep, deep. Both Dave and Gwen grew up on farms near Elgin, graduated from Pope John High School, went away for post-secondary education, and came home to stay. “Where else can you bid (at the St. Boniface Catholic Church benefit auction) on a prized sour cream raisin pie, two tons of manure, and 20 ‘preg’ checks,” Gwen quipped.

Dave chimed in with a summary of the couple’s reasons for being Elgin proud: “Good people, good neighbors, a great place to raise a family, and tremendous resources – great land, good water, productive soils. On the farm you see the circle of life, close to nature and close to God.”

With grandchildren playing in the background, and a window view of chickens roaming the well-manicured lawn, the Beckman couple settled in around the farmhouse dining room table southeast of Elgin to reflect. Faith, family, work/farm, in that order of priority, frames their days.

Both are lifelong members of St. Boniface Catholic Church where they married 40 years ago. Gwen teaches catechism to third and fourth graders, her way of serving the last 13-plus years. Together, Dave and Gwen engage new parents in sacramental preparation for Baptism.

Their second priority, family, involves six children, three boys and three girls, plus spouses, and 15 grandchildren, six girls and nine boys, from a newborn to age 10. “There’s someone (meaning a grandchild) here all the time,” Gwen said adding that one more was expected in July and “that’s all I know about.” Dave was quick to share, “We enjoy having them here so much.”

Then the third priority, work. The farm operation, together with three sons, two in Elgin and one in Norfolk, involves irrigated corn and soybean production, plus a custom swine feeding operation. Their three daughters, one in Colorado and the others in Norfolk and Omaha, help during planting season, and according to Gwen, “especially harvest time making some meals and bringing supplies from the big stores.” Daughter-in-laws pitch in in ways such as running lunches to the fields.

All of them Gwen fondly called ‘her support staff’ as Beckman farming is definitely a family affair.

For the rest of the story, read this week’s Elgin Review.