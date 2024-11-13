Elgin residents to have choice for receiving utility bills

The U.S. Postal Service’s inability to provide timely delivery of quarterly utility notices has now resulted in the City of Elgin going to paperless billing.

Meeting last week, the Elgin City Council gave the go-ahead for City Clerk Kristin Childers proceeding with the switch from quarterly postcards used for billing.

Childers led the discussion, saying that during the last quarter billing 10 residents notified her that they did not receive their billing.

“I’d like to do billing by email to eliminate (these type of) issues,” she said. “I’m not saying we’re going 100 percent paperless.”

She said residents who wish to still receive notification via postcards can do so.

“I just want to give an option to people,” she said, noting how the City will see some savings in postage costs by going paperless.

After a short discussion the council approved the change on a unanimous vote (4-0).

