Elgin Rescue Squad fundraiser to include 5K color run, hot dogs and more

Efforts continue with raising funds for the new ambulance.

Members of the Elgin Rescue Squad announced Tuesday an upcoming event.

The Elgin Rescue 5K Color Run will be held Sunday evening, August 13.

To be held at the city park, registration for the 5K run will begin at 3:30 p.m. with the run to start at 4 p.m. All participants are encouraged to wear white.

The cost to participate will be $20 per person.

A meal will be served at 5 p.m., which the public is invited to attend. Hot dogs, chips and water will be served for a free will donation.

Following the meal there will be Kids Karaoke and Fireman water fights til 8 p.m, according to Kari Schindler.

For more information, contact her or any rescue squad member.