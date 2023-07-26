Elgin Rescue 5K Run to include water fights

The Elgin Rescue 5K Color Run will be held Sunday evening, August 13.

To be held at the city park, registration for the 5K run will begin at 3:15 p.m. with the run to start at 4 p.m. All participants are encouraged to wear white. The cost to will be $20 per person.

A meal will be served at 5 p.m., which the public is invited to attend. Hot dogs, chips and water will be served for a free will donation. Following the meal at the park there will be Kids Karaoke and Fireman water fights til 8 p.m. Bring your lawn chairs!