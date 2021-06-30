Elgin ‘Museum Night’ is set for Saturday

Persons near and far will have an opportunity this weekend to become one with Elgin’s rich history.

Both here and down the road in Neligh, Elgin’s rich history will be on display. The ‘Elgin Evening at the Museum’ is set for Saturday, July 3, from 5 to 8 p.m.

Earlier that day, from 2:30-4:30 p.m., Elgin’s Mike and Connie Dvorak will open the once swanky Hotel Logan on Second Avenue for visitors.

Also on Saturday, aircraft from the 1940s will be on display at the Koinzan Airport on the north edge of town.

The main focus of the day will be at the museum in Neligh. Persons attending will be able to see rare photos and postcards from the late 1880s to the mid-20th century. In addition, on display will be an exquisite pitcher recovered from the 1909 fire in Elgin; see physician Doc Graham’s office door; View the Reich’s coin used for gambling in the pool hall and examine the daily journal of a late 1800’s Elgin farmer.

Also to be shown Saturday night will be a 20-minute video on Elgin’s history prepared by Elgin Review Co-Publisher Lynell Morgan.