Saturday, May 23, 2026
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Elgin-area Memorial Day Programs 2026

By
Lynell Morgan
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Memorial day programs 2026 feature
Memorial day programs 2026 feature

Memorial Day

Residents of and visitors to Elgin will have three opportunities to pay their respects this coming week.

Memorial Day programs in the Elgin area on Monday May 25th, will begin at 9 am at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in rural Clearwater (Deloit). At 10 am, the ceremony will move to Park Center Cemetery, located approx. 10 miles west of Elgin just off of Hwy 70. Finally, an 11 am program will be held at the West Cedar/St. Boniface cemeteries (located approx. 2 miles north of Elgin along Hwy 14). Following the final program, a free luncheon will be held at the Elgin Knights of Columbus Hall.

Guest speaker at the Park Center program will be Paige (Redding) Ringhoff. Guest speaker at the West Cedar/St. Boniface program will be Robert Moore.

Memorial Day, West Cedar Valley, St. Boniface, Elgin Nebraska, 2026, cemeteries, Park Center, Elgin Review
Memorial Day 2026
Memorial day programs, Elgin Nebraska, Elgin Review, Paige Redding, Paige Ringhoff, Robert Moore, Bob Moor, West Cedar Valley, St. Boniface, Park Center, cemeteries, Antelope County, 2026
Memorial Day programs 2026

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