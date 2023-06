Elgin Pee Wee #1 came through the loser’s bracket to win the league tournament Friday night here in Elgin. To win, they defeated Battle Creek twice. Members of the team are, back row l-r: Coaches Adam Spieker, Ryan Lodge and Brett Kielty. Middle row: Mikaiah Hoefer, Jory Drueke, Myles Veik, Sheamus McClain, Jacob Niewohner, Charlie Miller and Simon Borer. Front row: Cole Niewohner (bat boy), Henry Lodge (bat boy), Harrison Lodge, Leo Spieker, James Moser, Reid Kielty and Boyd Spieker (bat boy).