It’s time to start getting ready. The Elgin Community Club selected Friday and Saturday, June 16 and 17 for garage sales throughout town.

A map designating where garage sales are located will be published in the June 14 issue of The Elgin Review. To be included on the map, residents need to contact the newspaper office (402) 843-5500 no later than 5 p.m. on Monday, June 12 to provide an address, times as well as a short description of items to be sold.