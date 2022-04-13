Elgin FFA shines at state convention

State FFA was back in person in Lincoln April 6, 7, and 8 with over 6,000 members attending this year! 42 members of the Elgin FFA Chapter were among those, competing and participating in contests and workshops along with attending numerous general sessions held at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Most of the contests were held at UNL’s East Campus where university instructors and students enrolled in Agricultural and Leadership courses help put on the contests. Workshops and speaking events are spread amongst HayMarket hotel conference rooms.

It was a great experience for most of the Elgin members since only the seniors have had the opportunity to attend state convention in person as freshmen. Along with the experiences gained, the members had fun interacting with other FFA kids and leaders in agricultural industries. To get all the state results, turn to this weeks edition of the Elgin Review.