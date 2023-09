It happens only once a year, that’s what makes it special.

The annual Elgin FFA Labor Auction will be held this Friday night at Elgin Field following the conclusion of the Wolfpack-Creighton football game. Auctioneer will be Ted Baum. Checks should be made payable to Nebraska FFA Foundation for the “I Believe in the Future of Ag” campaign.

For a list of participating students, see this week’s Elgin Review.