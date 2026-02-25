Elgin community housing survey launches to support

The City of Elgin is launching a community-wide Housing Survey and encourages residents, employers, property owners, and community members to participate.

Housing plays a critical role in the future of the community. Whether it’s supporting local businesses, attracting new families, or retaining young professionals, the availability and condition of housing directly impacts long-term growth and sustainability in Elgin.

The purpose of the survey is to gather accurate, up-to-date information about local housing needs. The survey will help identify the types of housing needed, attainable price ranges, challenges residents face, and opportunities for improvement or development.

Why does this matter? Many state and federal grant programs require documented community need before funding can be awarded. Without clear, current data, communities often struggle to compete for valuable resources. Participation in the housing survey helps position Elgin for future funding opportunities that support:

• Workforce housing development

• Owner-occupied housing rehabilitation

• Downtown and neighborhood revitalization

• Infrastructure improvements that support new housing

• Economic development initiatives tied to housing growth

In Nebraska, programs such as the Nebraska Affordable Housing Trust Fund, Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) programs, workforce housing funds, and other state-administered initiatives often require demonstrated need, local input, and documented housing gaps. The survey helps build that foundation.

The survey is not a commitment to any specific project. It serves as a planning tool to help community leaders:

• Identify priorities

• Strengthen future grant applications

• Provide evidence when pursuing funding

• Make informed decisions about development

When paired with insights from last year’s LB840 community survey, this information will help align housing priorities with Elgin’s broader economic development goals.

The survey will be available online, and paper copies may be picked up at the City Hall office beginning March 2.

Completed paper surveys should also be returned to the City Hall office. The deadline to complete the survey is March 25, 2026