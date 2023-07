Members of the Elgin Community Christian Church have announced plans to hold a brunch next month.

The brunch, to be held in the church fellowship hall, 110 North Fourth Street, will be held on Sunday, August 13. Serving will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The menu will consist of biscuits & gravy, egg bake casserole and a variety of pies and other desserts.

Free will donations will be accepted.

All proceeds will go towards a new roof for the church.

Mark the date on the calendar and plan to attend!