Elgin Community Center open for carry out meals

Beginning Monday, April 6, the Elgin Community Center will be open.

Adapting to conditions as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic, the center will be open for carry out meals only.

Manager Abby Evans said the center is looking for volunteers to help with packing meals and taking hem to the door. Meals will be served, starting at 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. Persons getting meals can pull up to the front door and they will be brought out. To reserve your meal, call the day before to (402) 843-5757.