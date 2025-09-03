Elgin City Park to host “Treasures”, Show & Shine this Sunday

A Sunday stroll in the park. That’s a leisurely activity which should appeal to many.

That’s what organizers of the Eighth Annual Treasures in the Park are hoping for this Sunday, September 7.

What has become a ‘must-do’ event to wrap up the summer and this year promises to be better than ever. Numerous vendors are signed up to attend and the weather shouldn’t be an issue.

The Elgin Community Center will be serving food in the park as will students from Elgin Public School. Also, a food truck is expected to be in the park for the event which will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The 34 vendors scheduled to participate this year are:

• AE Designs – Amanda Elder

• Anna Street Trolley – Kent Birnie

• Apples, Apples, Apples – Quinn Dinslage

• Be’e’zen Creations – Annie Bennetzen

• Beloved A Boutique – Hannah Beckman

• BK Books – Brody Kelley

• Blend & Brew 402 – Kara Funk

• BS Designs – Stacy Harms

• Cryo Creations – Tasha Parker

• Damme Good Honey – Tony Damme

• Dave’s Mexican Food – David Osuna

• Esto Lux Candles – Lauren Borer

• Grace’s Coffee Co. – Grace Preister

• Grandpa Dan’s Popcorn – Danielle Miller

• HB Creative – Haylee Dieken

• Karen’s Kreations – Karen Hart

• Knopp’s Knots Crochet – Casey Knopp

• Lilla Rose by Megan – Megan Kenney

• Mary Kay – Julie Buettner

• Norwex – Audrey Reimers

• Paperpie – Nancy Compton

• Plum Nuts – Tina Bauer

• Pope John Bake Sale

• RB Creations – Reagan Bauer

• Redding Saddlery & Tack – Paige Ringhoff

• Scentsy – Connie Cronin

• Shine with Cheyenne (Jbloom & Permalinx) – Cheyenne Pokorny

• Simply Handmade Wood Products – Patrick Kratvchvil/Darrell Binley

• Spinning Sweetness – Michelle Kumke

• Starman Girls – Gail Starman

• Stefanie Nicole Designs – Stefanie Sladek

….see more at this week’s Elgin Review.