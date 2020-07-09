ELGIN CITY COUNCIL

Proceedings

July 1, 2020

The Elgin City Council met in a special session on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at 12:00 p.m., pursuant to posted notice.

Mayor Schmitt called the meeting to order, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act.

Council members present were Don Mackel, Mike Dvorak, Duane Miller and Jim Kittelson.

A complete and accurate copy of the minutes is available for public inspection during normal business hours at the City Clerk’s office.

The following agenda items were approved:

• Decorative lighting in the downtown area

The following agenda items were discussed:

• Donor plaque options for the decorative lighting project

• Next regular meeting will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020

• Special Meeting adjourned at 12:36 p.m.

PUBLISH: July 8, 2020

ZNEZ