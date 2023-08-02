Elgin City Council Agenda for August 7 Meeting

The Elgin City Council will meet in regular session on Monday night, August 7.

Among the items on the council’s agenda are:

• Street closure for putt-putt golf — Elgin Community Center

• Special designated liquor license for putt-putt golf — Elgin Community Center

• Gospel Fest at Elgin City Park September 16 — Richard Huffman

• Closing Oak Street from Sixth Street to Plantation Street for EMT fundraiser

• Fire sirens — Bruce Clark

• Pool motor — Bruce Clark

• Action on ordinances in regards to trash rates and building codes

• Set September meeting date

• Set date for budget workshop

• Set date for One & Six-Year Street Hearing

• Pool closing date

• Action on 2023/2024 Employee rates

• Building permits (Lenny Vaisvilas and Pam Becklun)

The meeting, set to begin at 7:30 p.m., is open to the public.