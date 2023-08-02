Elgin City Council Agenda for August 7 Meeting

The Elgin City Council will meet in regular session on Monday night, August 7.
Among the items on the council’s agenda are:
• Street closure for putt-putt golf — Elgin Community Center
• Special designated liquor license for putt-putt golf — Elgin Community Center
• Gospel Fest at Elgin City Park September 16 — Richard Huffman
• Closing Oak Street from Sixth Street to Plantation Street for EMT fundraiser
• Fire sirens — Bruce Clark
• Pool motor — Bruce Clark
• Action on ordinances in regards to trash rates and building codes
• Set September meeting date
• Set date for budget workshop
• Set date for One & Six-Year Street Hearing
• Pool closing date
• Action on 2023/2024 Employee rates
• Building permits (Lenny Vaisvilas and Pam Becklun)
The meeting, set to begin at 7:30 p.m., is open to the public.