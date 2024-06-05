Elgin Bargain Box scholarships

$1000 post secondary education scholarships were awarded to a senior from each of the Elgin high schools at the schools’ spring Awards Night last month. They can be redeemed for use at any trade school, college, or university either in or out of state.

Scholarships are not based on economic situations but on community/church/school service involvement which is determined by the application essay which is evaluated by a committee of area residents. The Box has donated approximately $14000 over the years of business on the local level.

NECC nursing scholarship

Established in 2023 with the first recipients awarded $2000 scholarships in April 2024 to be used in the NECC/UNMC nursing program. Application for this scholarship is made through the NECC Financial Office, not through the Bargain Box

The first two scholarships were awarded in April at the Scholarship Luncheon at NECC. Recipients are not necessarily from northeast Nebraska. The scholarship was established to address the worsening shortage of nurses.

The Box and the NECC Nursing scholarships were established as an investment in the young adults who will fix our vehicles, teach the next generation, help us regain our health, be our accountants and provide our food by farming and caring for the land. Post secondary education is expensive; Bargain Box funded scholarships help address this expense.