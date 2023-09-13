Elgin, Antelope County officials to face public on tax requests

Antelope county residents have been notified that a special public hearing will be held later this month in regards to property tax increases.

The meeting, to be held in the commissioners’ meeting room at the Antelope County Courthouse, will be held Thursday night, September 21. Scheduled to begin at 6 p.m., representatives from the City of Elgin, the City of Neligh and Antelope County will participate in a joint public hearing to obtain public input on proposed property tax increases.

The afore-mentioned tax subdivisions and their proposed property tax requests are:

• Antelope County — $8,724,064.99. The tax request is up 12 percent from one year ago.

• City of Elgin — $199,980. The tax request is up 15 percent from one year ago.

• City of Neligh — $621,227.77. Tax request information not available at press time.

There is no item on the agenda for this joint public meeting other than discussion of each political subdivision’s intent to increase its property tax request by a percentage greater than the “allowable growth percentage” defined in § 77-1633. Accommodations for the disabled are available upon request.

Please contact the Antelope County Clerk at 402.887.4410 at least 48 hours prior to the meeting if accommodations are required.