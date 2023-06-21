EHS students travel to D.C., New York

Twelve students, and their sponsors, from Elgin Public Schools participated in the annual Washington, D.C./New York City trip this year. They were gone for six days, returning home on June 4. They are shown here in front of the White House. Students on the trip were (front row, l-r): Kristopher Moreno, Baylee Busteed, Brenna Martinsen, Abriel VonBonn and Keyera Eisenhauer. Back row: Steve Nelson, Dylon Lueking, Blake Henn, Nick Anderson, Gage Thiessen, Brian Heithoff and Myles Kittelson. Sponsors were Stacy Schumake-Henn and Eric Heithoff. Photo submitted