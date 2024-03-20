ECF Scholarship fund drive now underway

Every year, when Spring beckons, seniors begin to count down the days to graduation.

At the same time, Elgin and area residents donate to the Elgin Scholarship Fund sponsored by the Elgin Area Community Foundation.

The fund drive is now underway. Persons wishing to donate can do so at the Bank of Elgin during regular business hours.

Donations can also sent to the foundation at PO Box 345, Elgin, NE 68636.

Dollars collected during this fund drive will be used to finance scholarships for Elgin students graduating in 2024.

Members of the Elgin Area Foundation Scholarship Committee are Lisa Schumacher, Dean Schrage, Greg Wemhoff, Anne Parks, Vicki Miller and Dennis Morgan.