ECC to present ‘Sassy’ in February

The Elgin Community Club announced in March 2020 plans to present a community theatre production.

After the announcement in The Elgin Review, posters were made and cast members were announced.

Then came COVID-19. Activities shut down here and across the country and world.

Still, the idea of such an event taking the stage here in Elgin never died.

More than two years later, with activities having returned to normal in most aspects of life, the club has decided to go forward with the production of “A Sassy Hometown Love Story.” The local story, written primarily by Elgin’s own Jane Schuchardt, is a local ’twist’ on the opera Carmen. It will be directed by Alan Reicks.

Attendees will be able to enjoy the story of Elly Gin as she struggles to choose between Dapper Dan the Piano Man and Clover Clem the Cowboy – peppered with music by Billy Joel, Lady Gaga, West Side Story and much more. The audience will help decide how the story eventually ends.

Pianists Dave Shipley and Pat Miller make up ‘The Bench Warmers.’

An interactive performance featuring local actors and ‘The Bench Warmers’ will take the stage on Saturday night, Feb. 11, 2023. It will be an evening of fun and music with a large variety of appetizers while wetting your whistle as the Cash Bar.

The ECC approved going ahead with the production during their June meeting.

More details will be announced in the coming months.