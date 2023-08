Members of the Elgin Community Christian Church have announced plans to hold a brunch.

The brunch, to be held in the church fellowship hall, 110 North Fourth Street, will be held on Sunday, August 13. Serving will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The menu will consist of biscuits & gravy, egg bake casserole and a variety of pies and other desserts.

Free will donations will be accepted. All proceeds will go towards a new roof for the church. Mark the date on the calendar and plan to attend!