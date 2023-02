The Elgin Chamber of Commerce/Community Club will be holding a pancake feed this weekend.

The all you can eat event will be held this Sunday morning, February 12 at the Elgin Knights of Columbus Hall.

Pancakes, French toast, sausage links, orange drink and coffee will be served from 9 a.m. to noon. Free will donations will be accepted.

Also that morning, attendees can play bingo! All proceeds will go to fund the 2023 Vetch Days Activities. Mark your calendars now and plan to attend!