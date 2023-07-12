Donna (Welding) Longanecker, 89, of Tucson, Arizona passed away on May 4, 2023.

Donna was born on August 29, 1933, in Elgin, Nebraska, the daughter of the late Gilbert and Ava Clare (Josten) Welding, the oldest of eight children. She married Robert Longanecker (Neligh, Nebraska) in 1952, and then started her journey to see the world. Robert was in the US Navy, and later the Air Force. They traveled to Morocco (Africa), Montana, Tucson, Mississippi, Germany, then back to Tucson where they retired. Donna has been a resident of Tucson for the past 50 years. From a small town farm girl from Nebraska, she truly saw the world.

Donna worked as a secretary in various squadrons at Ramstein Air Force Base (Germany) and Davis-Monthan Air Force Base (Tucson). She later worked as a legal secretary and real estate agent for many years in Tucson. She volunteered as a tax preparer for senior citizens and at St Cyril’s Church office. She loved to putter in her garden, cook family dinners, and complete the daily newspaper crossword puzzle.

Family was the most important to Donna. She raised four children throughout those Air Force years of moving. Donna is remembered by many family and friends for her ‘gift of time’ to others. Everyone will truly miss her.

Donna is survived by her four children and their spouses (all of Tucson) – Anita Messier and her husband Paul; Tom Longanecker; Dan Longanecker and his wife Natasha; Sarah Walcott and her husband Robert; grandchildren Rachael Longanecker, Kelsey Walcott and her husband Rufe Bynum; great granddaughter, Maya Andrysiak; siblings Barbara Kiley (Orchard, Nebraska), Phillip (Pete) Welding (Grand Island, Nebraska), Bob Welding (Morrison, Colorado), Joyce Knievel (Neligh, Nebraska), Keith Welding (O’Neill, Nebraska).

She was predeceased by her loving husband of 60 years, Robert Longanecker; grandson Justin Longanecker; and brothers Derald Welding and Kenneth Welding.

Donna was laid to rest May 19th, next to her husband, Robert, in East Lawn Palms Mortuary & Cemetery, Tucson, Arizona.

The family invites friends and family to join them on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, 8 a.m. at the daily mass at St. Cyril’s Catholic Church, 4725 E. Pima Street, Tucson, AZ 85712.

A celebration of her life will immediately follow at East Lawn Palms Mortuary, 5801 E Grant Road, Tucson, Arizona, 85712. You are welcome to attend one or both remembrances.