District wrestling tournament gets underway Friday

Spots in the Girls State Wrestling Tournament will be on the line this weekend.

The Wolfpack will be competing Friday and Saturday at the girls district tournament to be held at Pierce High School.

Friday action will begin at 4 p.m. as the first five rounds of competition will take place. On Saturday, the remaining rounds will take place starting at 10 a.m.

Teams competing at the tournament will be Crofton-Bloomfield, Superior, Palmyra, Fairbury, Pierce, Ansley-Litchfield, West Holt, Niobrara-Verdigre, Plainview, Winside, Homer, Bancroft-Rosalie, NEN, Newman Grove-St. Edward, Fullerton, Logan View, Stanton, Cozad, Scribner-Snyder, Elkhorn Valley, Elgin-Elgin Pope John, Norfolk Catholic, St. Mary’s, Creighton, Randolph, Wakefield, Cedar Catholic, Tri County NE, Madison, Oakland-Craig, Central City and North Bend

Admission prices are adults – $6 and students – $5.