District #18 School Board to meet Tuesday night

A long list of ‘action’ items will be before the District #18 Board of Education when they meet in regular session next week.

The school board will hold their regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, August 8, beginning at 7:30 p.m.

With just over a week before students begin classes on the new school year, the board is expected to take action on 14 items during the meeting. They include:

• Approve on second reading Policy 502.02 Nonresident Students/Option Enrollment; Policy 502.02 R1 Standards for Acceptance or Rejection of Option Students; Option Enrollment Resolution 502.02 – 2023.

• Approve the second reading of Policy 504.11 Weapons; Policy 506.02 Student Organizations; Policy 508.19 Behavioral Points of Contact; Policy 605.07 Part-Time Enrollment; Policy 801.01 R1 Foster Care Transportation Plan.

• Discuss, consider, and take all necessary action to adopt a resolution increasing the school district’s base growth percentage used to determine the school district’s property tax request authority by up to seven percent (7%). See separate story.

• Approve pole vault and cement project and bid.

• Approve record board purchase

• Approve carpet replacement in two classrooms

• Approve HVAC work in the kitchen/gym lobby/lunchroom

• Approve Hudl cameras

• Approve the trade-in of the old bus towards new bus

• Approve the transportation contract with Park Center Daycare. Prior to taking action, the board will hear from Bruce Clark, owner of the daycare.

• Approve transfer of funds from the General Fund to the Activities and Nutrition Funds.

• Approve the purchase of laptops

The board will discuss setting the date for the next regular meeting as well as the date for the annual budget hearing and special hearing to set the final tax request. The meeting is open to the public.