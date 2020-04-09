District #18 School Board to meet April 15

The District #18 Board of Education will hold their regular monthly meeting on Wednesday night, April 15.

According to school officials, the meeting will begin at 7:30 p.m. Past meetings have been held in the distance learning room at the high school, but no decision has been made yet on which room in the school complex will be used for the meeting to accommodate social distancing at a minimum of six feet.

Among the items likely to be discussed will be when and where to hold graduation since, due to the pandemic, there can be no school events through the end of May. Graduation this year was to have been held May 9.