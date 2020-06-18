District #18 Board of Education-Proceedings

ELGIN PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD

Regular Meeting

EPS Gymnasium

June 9, 2020 7:30 PM

President Busteed called the regular monthly meeting to order at 7:30 p.m. Board members present were Ron Bode, Steve Busteed, Stan Heithoff, Todd Heithoff, Doug Jones, and Lisa Welding. Also present was Principal Greg Wemhoff.

President Busteed led the “Pledge of Allegiance.” Busteed reminded everyone that a copy of the Nebraska Open Meetings Law was posted in the meeting room.

School board meeting notice complied with Meeting Notice Policy #204.07.

Todd Heithoff motioned and Lisa Welding second to approve the Consent Agenda: #5- Minutes of Previous Meeting, #6- Adopt the Agenda, #7- Financial Report, #8- Board Bills. Motion carried, vote 6-0.

All Stars Prevention, Instru Expense, $87.00; Appeara, Maintenance, $185.28; Band Shoppe, Instru Expense, $400.90; Beckman Lumber, Maintenance, $84.25; Blick Art Materials, Instru Expense, $803.37; Central NE Rehab, SpEd Expense, $240.00; Dean’s Market, Maintenance, $37.58, Instru Expense, $36.04; Eakes, Maintenance, $156.92; ESU#8, SpEd Expense, $27,781.45, Business Expense, $135.00’ Elgin Hardware, Maintenance, $870.18; Elgin One Stop, Transportation, $367.15; Elgin Review, Board Expense, $43.57; Evan-Moor, Instru Expense, $118.94; Flinn Scientific, Instru Expense, $912.63; Gopher, Instru Expense, $87.69; GP Comm, Business Expense, $730.71; Hometown Station, Transportation, $142.43; Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, Instru Expense, $2,261.77; Huskerland Prep, Instru Expense, $35.00; Island Supply, Instru Expense, $75.33; JW Pepper, Instru Expense, $2,440.14; Jonny Dodge, Transportation, $80.33; KSB School Law, Board Expense, $227.50; KAMI, Instru Expense, $480.00; Library World, Instru Expense, $460.00; Loup Valley Lighting, Maintenance, $297.60; MARC, Maintenance, $418.70; McGraw-Hill, Instru Expense, $1,467.40; MSM Enterprises, SpEd Expense, $93.30; Nasco, Instru Expense, $3,716.77; Nationwide, Board Expense, $100.00; Norfolk Daily News, Instru Expense, $165.00; Nova, Instru Expense, $492.50; Novel Ideas, Instru Expense, $220.00; Olson’s Pest Technicians, Maintenance, $99.00; One Less Thing, Instru Expense, $90.00; Precision Repair, Transportation, $80.19; Protex Central, Maintenance, $405.00; Really Good Stuff, Instru Expense, $139.28; Reimbursement, $1,529.74; Renaissance Learning, Instru Expense, $2,961.00; School Specialty, Instru Expense, $377.14; SectorNow, Instru Expense, $850.00; TMS, Business Expense, $48.60; Verizon Wireless, Business Expense, $445.88; Wells Fargo, Business Expense, $42.33; Wenger, Instru Expense, $2,918.00; West Music, Instru Expense, $1,676.49; Winners’ Circle, Board Expense, $190.40

Total Board Bills: $58,105.48

June Payroll: $206,341.18

Total Board Bills/ Payroll: $264,446.66

President Busteed recognized visitors and asked if the patrons had any comments. No comments were stated. Busteed welcomed Mike Brockhaus to the meeting. Mr. Brockhaus assumes his duties as Superintendent on July 1st.

There were no committee reports or correspondence.

Principal Wemhoff reported on activities to close out the school year and upcoming summer school.

Supt. Polk’s report was read by President Busteed.

In action items, discussion was held on lunch prices. Current lunch prices are PreK-6 students – $2.30, Gr. 7-12 – $2.55 and Adults – $3.20. Breakfast prices are Students – $1.60 Adults – $2.10. Stan Heithoff motioned, Doug Jones second to keep the current lunch prices for 2020-21. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Discussion was held on the Elgin Public School Safety Plan. Ron Bode motioned, Todd Heithoff second to approve the review of the safety plan. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Discussion was held on pursuing the addition of girls’ golf as an Elgin Eagle activity. It was the consensus of the group to table this item. The board would like to see a better survey completed by students if brought before the board again.

Teaching assignments and extra duty assignments were reviewed. President Busteed reported on the progress of the summer projects.

Motion by Welding, seconded by Ron Bode to adjourn the meeting. Vote 6-0, motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 8:09 p.m.

The next regular meeting will be held on July 9, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. in the Distance Learning Room at Elgin Public School. A hearing for the Student Fee Policy 504.19, Bully Prevention Policy 504.20, and Parent Involvement Policy 1005.03 will be part of the regular meeting.

Respectfully submitted,

Doug Jones, Secretary

Paula Jensen, Recorder

– This is a draft copy and does not become official Elgin Public Board minutes until approved at the next regular or advertised meeting.

PUBLISH: June 17, 2020

