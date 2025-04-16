District #18 board approves two projects

Meeting last week, the District #18 Board of Education approved two projects to be taken on later this year.

In separate motions, the board approved:

• Midwest Electrical to do the gym lighting project. On a 5-0 vote (board member Luke Hinkle was absent) the board approved the bid of $6,231 for the project.

• Applied Connective to do the speaker project for the school campus. The board approved the bid of $21,680.06 on a 4-0 vote (Hinkle absent and board member Eric Beckman ‘abstaining’).

Other notes from the meeting were:

Closed session — The board went into closed session towards the end of the meeting to discuss employee classified agreements for the prevention of needless injury to the reputation of an individual, and if the individual has not requested a public meeting. The board spent one hour, 20 minutes in closed session before returning to open session. No action was taken during the closed session.

Moments later, the board approved classified salaries recommendation non a 4-0 vote (Beckman ‘abstaining’).

Transportation — Earlier in the meeting, the board approved transportation for the Music Booster Trip to Omaha which will take place on Sunday, May 18.

Readings — Approved on second reading was a number of NASB updates involving Title IX. On another motion, the board approved on first reading COPPA Study Privacy Notice.

List — One of the first items on the action agenda, and maybe the most important to this year’s senior class, the board approved the 2025 graduation list.