District #18 approves technology purchases, sidewalk repairs

With the Wolfpack boys basketball team playing their first round of the state tournament on Wednesday, March 11, the District #18 Board of Education held their meeting one day earlier.

Four members of the board (Steve Busteed and Todd Heithoff were absent) conducted the school’s monthly business. The meeting began at 6 p.m. and was over shortly before 7:30 p.m.

The board acted, with regret, accepting the resignation of Brian McGill as math instructor. McGill was hired one year ago to fill the opening which was created with the retirement of Dorothy Heithoff.

A search is now underway to fill the opening.

Earlier in the meeting, the board approved a bid from WW Concrete LLC for $4,812. That the amount to cover sidewalk repairs around campus. The repairs will be completed before the start of the 2026/‘2027 school year.

Also, the board approved technology purchases for the coming school year in the amount of $29,436.55. Approving the expenditure were board members Lisa Welding, Ron Bode, Eric Beckman and Luke Hinkle.

In other action:

Update — Board members heard an update from Superintendent Mike Brockhaus regarding the NDE nutrition review which was completed in February. Also, he provided the board with legislative updates.

Tabled — The board tabled approval of a bus purchase. The item will be addressed during the April meeting which will be held on April 15 at 7 p.m. in the meeting room at the high school.

Numbers — With winter sports season over, attention now turns to spring sports. According to Athletic Director Trent Ostransky, 16 athletes will compete on the Wolfpack track team to be coached by Tiffany Moser and Sandi Henn.

The Wolfpack golf team will have 13 athletes competing, among them six seniors. Coaches for the team are Ostransky and Andrew Childers.