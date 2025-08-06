Derner’s many years of hard work celebrated with Mignery award





Saturday night was a celebration of sorts, a time for recognition at the Wheeler County Fair for a woman who has served her community.

The 10th annual Herb and Sherry Mignery “Good Hand” award was presented. This year the award was given to Sharon (Mignery) Derner.

A lifetime resident of Wheeler County, she drove the school bus for over 35 years plus the activity bus for more than 20 of those years without an accident.

She displayed tremendous skills with a paint brush, having painted a lot of the houses in and around Bartlett.

Among her other accolades were:

• Cooked for a hay crew of 10 to 12 men, three meals a day for more than 20 years.

• Served as treasurer of the Bartlett Cemetery for 29 years.

• A long time member of the Garden Park, Bartlett United Methodist Church (now Bartlett Church of Faith), member and director of the Wheeler County Historical Museum, and long time member of the Beaver Valley Women’s Club.

Derner worked in the extension office in Burwell. She also served as secretary/treasurer of the Wheeler County Fair and Rodeo. Also, because of her love for rodeo, she timed for rodeos in South Dakota as well as Nebraska.

She has been married for 61 years to Dennis Derner, a very devoted wife and mother.

