Delores Olson, 93 of Kearney passed away on Tuesday, March 25, 2025 at Mt. Carmel Keens Memorial Home in Kearney. A Funeral Mass was held 10 a.m. Monday, March 31, 2025 at St. James Catholic Church in Kearney. Interment followed at Holy Family Catholic Cemetery in Lindsay, NE.

Visitation was held Sunday at St. James Catholic Church with a Rosary/prayer service at 3:30 p.m. Memorials are suggested to the Family for future designation. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. Services are entrusted to O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.

*****

Delores was born March 3, 1932 in Elgin, NE to Henry and Mary (Starman) Beckman. She was raised in Raeville, NE and attended St. John Berchmans School.

On February 1, 1956, Delores was united in marriage to Leonard Olson in Raeville, NE.

The couple made their home near Lindsay, NE where the couple farmed for many years.

Delores was a longtime member of Lindsay Holy Family Catholic Church. She was also involved in Sociable Sues, and Benediction Oblate of Norfolk. Delores enjoyed playing cards, sewing, quilting, cooking, gardening and volunteering at Lindsay Holy Family School.

Left to cherish her memory are her son, Kenneth (Teresa) Olson of Graham, NC; daughters, Joyce (Michael) Gregg of Kearney, Kathy (Joe) Turek of Gibbon, Patricia Sultan of Chesterfield, VA, Carol (Mike) Seback of Littleton, CO, Yvonne (Greg) Lilly of Richmond, VA; grandchildren, Rebecca Gregg, Ben Turek, Paul Turek, Jessica Turek, Christopher Sultan, Jonathan Sultan, Tiana Graves, Patrick Graves, Trinity Lilly, Hank Lilly; great grandchild, Riley Jo Munsinger; step-grandchildren, Austin (Alexa) Seback and family and Lauren Seback, Bryon and Synthia Durn and family; brother, Melvin (Mary Ann) Beckman of Omaha; sister, Sr. Bernadine Beckman of Norfolk; additional survivors include Karl (Rochelle) Olson, Roger (Gloria) Olson and Margaret Olson; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

Delores was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leonard Olson; 5 sisters; and 4 brothers; as well as several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.