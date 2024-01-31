October 26, 1959 – January 17, 2024

After retiring as an educator, she worked at Ten West Cattle Feedlot.

ELGIN – Private family funeral service for Debra Y. Grothe, 64, of Elgin will be held at the Park Center Congregational United Church of Christ, rural Elgin. Pastor Kate West will be officiating. Interment will be at the Park Center Church Cemetery, rural Elgin. Visitation was held 5:00-7:00 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 23 at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Debra passed away on Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at her residence, rural Elgin. Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

Debra was born on October 26, 1959 in Osmond, Nebraska to Leonard and Lois (Hoestji) Gerdes. She attended grade school in Osmond and graduated from Osmond High School. She then attended college in Norfolk and then later Wayne State College. She graduated from Wayne State and received two Master’s Degrees. Debra worked as a school teacher for 35 years. She taught in Palos Verdes, California, and also worked at Disney Land. She later moved back to Nebraska and started at a small school house in Laurel, NE. Deb later moved on to Lynch, Niobrara, Petersburg, and Randolph. She married Steven “Steve” Lee Grothe on June 28, 2014 at the Grothe Homestead, rural Elgin. After she retired, Debra worked part time at the Ten West Cattle Feedlot, rural Elgin. Debra enjoyed fishing, taking care of animals, poker runs, spending time with her husband, dancing, and having friends and family get togethers. She loved her husband and all the time that she spent with him.

Survivors include her spouse Steve Grothe of rural Elgin, step-son Kash Grothe of Ord, step-daughter Krystle (Jason) Strobbe and their daughter Harlee Strobbe of Wahpeton, ND, siblings Loren (Lisa) Gerdes of McLean and Gaylen (Cindy) Gerdes of McLean, nieces and nephews Angela (Brett) Williams, Nathan (Gidget) Gerdes, Donald Gerdes, Elisabeth Gerdes, Austin Gerdes, Christopher Gerdes. She was preceded in death by her parents Leonard and Lois.

Casket bearers will be Nate Gerdes, Kash Grothe, Jason Strobbe, Loren Gerdes, Gaylen Gerdes, and Donald Gerdes. Condolences may be expressed to the family on-line at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.