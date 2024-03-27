Darrell B. Miller, 87, of rural Elgin, was called home to his Lord and Savior on March 19, 2024. Darrell passed away as a result of a tractor accident, doing work that he loved with the love of his life by his side.

Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 23, 2024 at Abundant Life Christian Center in Neligh, NE with Bryan Dunlap, Lay Minister, officiating. Visitation was one hour prior to service time. Burial followed at the Oakdale Cemetery, Oakdale, NE.

Memorials are suggested to the Elgin and Oakdale Volunteer Fire Departments.

Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

*****

Darrell B. Miller was born July 29, 1936, near Elgin, NE to William H. and Ethel (McIntyre) Miller. Darrell was raised in the Elgin area and graduated from Elgin High School with the class of 1954. In 1960 Darrell was united in marriage to Carol Huwaldt from Neligh, NE.

To this union two children were born, Ron and Julianne, this marriage later ended.

In the early 90’s while bringing his mother to Ord, NE to see a doctor, he met the woman who stole his heart and on July 28, 1995, he was married to Rhonda Ziegler Rice in Oakdale, NE. With this marriage he acquired two more adult children, Lynda and Dan.

Darrell spent most of his life in Antelope County working as a farmer/rancher, however spending a few years away from there working in a lumber camp near Eagle, CO, the oil fields in Sterling, CO, and manufacturing in Omaha, NE. Darrell had an incredible fondness for the native American culture and enjoyed visiting reservations and attending pow-wows. He was a skilled craftsman, designing and installing intricate wood floors in his home.

Darrell loved the Lord and enjoyed sharing his faith with others. In 2007 he and Rhonda traveled to Mexico to share the word of God with others on their own personal mission.

Darrell is survived by his loving wife of 28 years: Rhonda Miller of rural Elgin, NE; children: Ron (Maria) Miller of Ft. Collins, CO; Julianne Winkleblack of Battle Creek, NE; Lynda Felton of Ord, NE; Dan Rice of LeMars, IA; brother: Howard (Janet) Miller of Orchard, NE; grandchildren: Melina Miller; Kayla (Jared) Gubbels; Megan Winkleblack; Jordan (Kryssiah) Felton; Hailey (Colin Smith) Felton; and Jason (Emily) Felton; along with many other family members and friends.

Darrell was preceded in death by his parents.