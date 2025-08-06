Current Salaries, Antelope County Employees

NOTICE ANTELOPE COUTNY – SALARIES: July 2025

The following salaries are to be published each year between July 15 and August 15, according to Nebraska State Statute 23-122, revised by LB299 in 1996. Antelope County Employees are paid on a monthly payroll. The salaries vary in each department, due to job titles, merit and years of employment. The following are payroll figures:

GENERAL FUND: Commissioners annual: (4) $19,500.00 (1) $20,700.00; Officials annual: (4) $70,952.04; Deputies hourly: (1) $26.20; (2) $25.00; (1) 23.75; Administrative manager hourly: (1) $27.00; Clerical hourly: (1) $26.91; (1) $22.45; (1) $20.52; (1) $20.00; (1) $19.00; (1) $18.25; (1) $18.08; Seasonal Clerical hourly: (1) $13.50; Custodian (1) $15.00; Sheriff annual: (1) $80,672.04; Emergency Manager: (1) $10,000.00 annual; Deputies hourly: (1) $34.00; (2) $32.00; (1) $30.00; Part-time Deputies hourly: (2) $28.00; (3) $27.00; Dispatchers hourly: (1) $23.00; (4) $22.00; (1) $21.50; (3) $21.00; (1) $20.00; (2) $18.00; Part-time Clerical: (1) $18.00; (1) $13.50; Attorney annual: (1) $73,389.96; Veterans Service Officer Part-time hourly: (1) $29.70; Zoning Administrator hourly: (1) $22.00; Weed Board Members (5) $50.00 per meeting; Weed Superintendent annual: (1) $45,000; Part-time Clerical hourly: (1) $18.00; (1) $15.00;

ROAD & BRIDGE FUND: Full-Time Road Workers hourly: (2) $26.00; (1) $25.65; (1) $25.40; (2) $25.00; (1) $24.80; (1) $23.20; (1) $22.55; (1) $22.35; (1) $22.25; (1) $21.75; (1) $21.65; (1) $21.35; (1) $21.25; (1) $21.15; (2) $21.00; (1) $20.85; (1) $20.75; (1) $20.25; (1) $20.15; (1) $20.00; (1) $19.70; (1) $19.50; (1) $18.40; (1) $18.35; Part-time road workers hourly: (1) $22.00; (1) $19.00; (1) $15.00; Road Superintendent annual: (1) $70,952.04; Road Safety Officer annual: (1) $54,000; Highway Superintendent annual: (1) $1,200.00.

PUBLISH: August 6, 2025

