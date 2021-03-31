Covid vaccination clinic to be held at fairgrounds in Neligh

As of Monday afternoon, March 29, there are 4,332 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Elgin’s health district with 3,767 recoveries and 72 deaths.

According to the North Central District Health Department, new cases in the last 14 days total 31 across the nine-county area.

Knox County continues to have the most number of cases with 1,118 followed by Holt County with 859.

The total number of cases in Antelope County currently is 559 (up one from last week) with 497 recoveries and 7 deaths.

The most deaths have been in Pierce County with 21.

COVID vaccinations administered in the district, as of Monday, are just over 18,400. Other numbers of note:

• 11,597 first doses in series administered

• 6,821 second doses in series administered

• 20.02 percent of the population 16 and older completing vaccination series.

Vaccination clinic

The Antelope County Fairgrounds in Neligh will be the site of a vaccination clinic on Thursday, April 1, from noon to 6 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome. Anyone already having a scheduled appointment time for the Neligh clinic need to arrive on time.

For assistance in completing a survey for individuals who can receive a vaccine at a moment’s notice, contact the Elgin Public Library or the Elgin Senior Center.