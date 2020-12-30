Covid cases near 500 here in Antelope County

As of Monday afternoon, Dec. 28, there are 3,684 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Elgin’s health district with 1,633 recoveries and 55 deaths. According to the North Central District Health Department, new cases in the last 14 days total 391 across the nine-county area.

Knox County has the most number of cases with 888 followed by Holt County with 701, Pierce has 615. The number of cases in Antelope County currently is 498 with 197 recoveries and five deaths.