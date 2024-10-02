Council accepts Homestead subdivision, dedicated alley

A step forward was taken in the process of selling a portion of the Homestead Subdivision was taken last week.

At a special meeting, held Tuesday night, September 24, the council again discussed the matter with ARA’s Sandy Kester.

“We’re getting closer,” she told Mayor Mike Schmitt and council members Mike Dvorak, Leigh Kluthe, Jim Kittelson and Craig Niewohner.

As part of the process, the council voted to accept the Homestead Subdivision and dedicated alley. The vote was 3-0 with Schmitt casting the deciding vote. Kittelson and Kluthe voted ‘yes’ while Niewohner and Dvorak ‘abstained.’

Estimated closing costs are expected to be below $1,000. However, that number could change. Kester said the board which oversees the Homestead have asked the council to consider paying their share of the closing costs estimated to be just over $700.

