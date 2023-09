It could be weeks, it could be months for a search to begin for a new person to fill the position Antelope County Commissioner for District #5.

Earlier this month, current District #5 Commissioner Keith Heithoff of rural Elgin informed the other commissioners that he will be resigning the post. On Monday, he told The Elgin Review it’s likely he won’t resign til early in 2024.

For more information, see this week’s Elgin Review.